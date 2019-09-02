|
KEOKUK – Jon Myron Nickel, 55, of Keokuk, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
Jon was born May 10, 1964, in Keokuk, to Robert Leroy and Jean Ann Sale Nickel.
He was united in marriage with Michelle Zimmerman and together they have one son. They later divorced.
Jon was a lifelong resident of Keokuk. After high school, he joined the Army and remained there for eight years. While on active duty, he was a military policeman and an Army engineer with construction. After discharge from the military he went to work with various firms as a tugboat operator and doing construction. When he was not working, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and looking for the ever elusive morel mushrooms. Jon enjoyed sharing memories of family and friends.
Jon is survived by one son, Brian Nickel of Keokuk; one brother, Tony Nickel of Keokuk; two cousins, Joe Sale and Charles Sale; one uncle, Bill Carr of Keokuk; and second cousins, Syan Eastman, Brendon Sale, and Kyson Sparrow.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents; one uncle, Jim Sale; and one aunt, Becky Sale.
There will be a memorial service for Jon at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau, Keokuk.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019