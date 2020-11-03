Joseph "Joe" Aloysius Hagmeier, 78, of Mesquite, Nev., passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 6, 2020.



Joe was born April 7, 1942, in Keokuk.



He was a cabinet maker for 26 years before retiring. He was loved by all, he never knew a stranger, and he will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his wife Sandi Hagmeier; four sisters, Theresa M. Swinderman, and Ann C. Stigell, both of Keokuk, Mary "Julie" Simeoni of Elmhurst, Ill., and Geraldine A. Myers of St. Peters, Mo.; and stepdaughter Lisa McElroy of Las Vegas.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine Hagmeier, and three brothers.



A celebration of life for Joe will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Mesquite United Methodist Pavilion, 420 Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, with the Rev. Wendy A. Swanson officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store