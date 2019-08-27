Home

DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Sand Cemetery
St. Francisville, MO
Joseph Dale "Joe" Smith


1959 - 2019
Joseph Dale "Joe" Smith Obituary
KEOKUK – Joseph "Joe" Dale Smith, 60, of Keokuk, passed away at his home Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Joe was born Feb. 21, 1959, to James and Rosa Ann Briggs Smith in Keokuk.

Joe was a lifelong resident of Keokuk. He obtained his GED and worked as a welder and semi driver for Sheller Globe, Wabash, Pinnacle and Crop Production. He was a member of First Christian Church. He enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, hunting, fishing, target shooting, auto racing, bowling and raising farm animals. Joe loved his nieces and nephews greatly and loved to tease his great-niece, Genna Edmondson.

Joe is survived by his son Scott (Shannon) Smith of Montrose; one granddaughter; three brothers, Jim (Bonnie) Smith of Camp Point, Ill., Larry (Sue) Smith of Keokuk, and Bill Mann of Ankeny; six nieces and nephews, Tanya (Tony) Branson of Kahoka, Mo., Brandy Smith of Kahoka, Misty (Adam) Scott of Ursa, Ill., Christopher (Nicci) Smith of Omaha, Neb., Bill (Amber) Mann of Pleasantville, Iowa, and Kim Pfaff of Kansas City, Mo.; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Graveside services for Joe will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug., 29, at Sand Cemetery in St. Francisville, Mo., with the Rev. Christopher Smith officiating.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
