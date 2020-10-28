1/
Joseph James Garrels
Joseph James Garrels, 93, of Kahoka, Mo., died at 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.

Funeral Services honoring Joe will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. The Rev. Shawn McAfee will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
