Joseph James Garrels, 93, of Kahoka, Mo., died at 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.



Funeral Services honoring Joe will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. The Rev. Shawn McAfee will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.



Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store