1/1
Joy Lee Brown
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy Lee Brown, 70, of Keokuk, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home in Keokuk.

Joy was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Keokuk, the daughter of Ralph and June Jobe.

She graduated from Keokuk High School and spent her working years employed in hairdressing and restaurant services. Joy was a faithful member of God's Way Church in Keokuk.

Joy is survived by her daughter Brandy Mayfield of Montgomery, Ala.; her son Danny (Shawna) Murphy of Phoenix; her boyfriend William Hampton of Keokuk; her sister Connie Jobe of Keokuk; and two grandchildren, Terrence Sale of Freeport, Ill., and Jazmine Sale of Des Moines. Other survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Vicki Jobe; and three brothers, Ronnie, Max and Warren Jobe.

Joy's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk. For the safety of those attending, masks and social distancing will be required.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved