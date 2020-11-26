Joy Lee Brown, 70, of Keokuk, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home in Keokuk.
Joy was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Keokuk, the daughter of Ralph and June Jobe.
She graduated from Keokuk High School and spent her working years employed in hairdressing and restaurant services. Joy was a faithful member of God's Way Church in Keokuk.
Joy is survived by her daughter Brandy Mayfield of Montgomery, Ala.; her son Danny (Shawna) Murphy of Phoenix; her boyfriend William Hampton of Keokuk; her sister Connie Jobe of Keokuk; and two grandchildren, Terrence Sale of Freeport, Ill., and Jazmine Sale of Des Moines. Other survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Vicki Jobe; and three brothers, Ronnie, Max and Warren Jobe.
Joy's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk. For the safety of those attending, masks and social distancing will be required.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.