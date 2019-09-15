Home

DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
View Map
Joyce Lorraine Roth


1937 - 2019
Joyce Lorraine Roth Obituary
Joyce Lorraine Roth, 82, of Keokuk, passed away at her home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer.

Joyce was born in southern Henderson County in Illinois, at home, on Aug. 23, 1937, to Fredrick and Frances Hunter.

She married Joseph Roth on Sept. 9, 1962, in Warsaw, Ill. He preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 2013.

Joyce graduated from Terre Haute, Ill., High School in 1955 and attended Gem City Business School in Quincy, Ill.

Joyce was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Keokuk. She loved attending her grandchildren's activities and was an avid Hawkeye fan. She was a wonderful cook, like her mother, and was very particular about her yard and her home.

Survivors include her two sons, Jeff (Traci) Roth and Jay (Holly) Roth of Keokuk; one sister, Laurena Hunter, of La Harpe, Ill.; one brother, Jim Hunter, of Clearwater, Fla.; six grandchildren, Trevor, Bailey, Riley (Nate) Leisenring, Connor, Spencer Roth and Sean Burke. Joyce is also survived by nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wyverne and Leon; and two nephews, Brad and Jarett.

A celebration of her life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk, with the Rev. Jeff Bixby officiating. Burial will follow in Keokuk National Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the service at 1 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Lee County Hospice.

Online tributes and condolences may be entered at www.DeJongsfuneralhome.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
