Joyce S. Cowles, 84, of West Point, passed away at 8:57 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1935, in Fort Madison, to Malcolm Stine and Gertrude Teresa Holterhaus Evans. On July 2, 1955, she married Clarence "Corky" Cowles at St. Mary's Church in Fort Madison, and he passed away on Jan. 4, 1987.
After graduating from Fort. Madison High School, Joyce worked at Sheaffer Pen Co. for three years. Joyce was then a stay at home Mom for 18 years before beginning work at Fort Madison Bank and Trust for 25 years where she retired in 2000.
Joyce enjoyed many things such as genealogy, restoring old cemeteries, her dance group, the Silver Steppers ,and going barrel racing with her daughter and granddaughter. She was lovingly known as Granny by all of the horse world. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution society and the Red Hat Club. Joyce was a founding member of the Old Fort Genealogical Society, Treasurer of Lee Co. Pioneer Cemetery Association and Treasurer of Friends of the Library. She was also well loved by her grand dogs.
Survivors include one daughter, Karen (Edward Todd) Kester of West Point; one granddaughter, Rae (Aaron) Fedler of Lowell; several brothers and sisters in law as well as 13 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents. and an infant son. David Rene.
Due to the COVID 19 virus a private family graveside service will be held and there will be no formal service at this time. King-Lynk Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A memorial has been established for PAW and may be sent to her daughter, Karen.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020