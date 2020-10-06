Joyceann "Joyce" Ward Geltz McFadden, 93, of Keokuk, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.
Joyce was born Oct. 7, 1926, in Keokuk, the daughter of Clifford J. and Susanna Florence (Maple) Ward. Her stepfather was Kenneth C. Henke Sr.
She was united in marriage with Rae Donald Geltz on April 20, 1946, in Fort Madison. He later passed from this life on Oct. 5, 1970. Joyce remarried on Feb. 28, 1976, George Donald McFadden in Keokuk. George passed from this life on March 23, 2004.
Joyce was baptized at the age of 7 at First Baptist Church in Keokuk. She graduated from Keokuk High School in 1944. Joyce was employed at Keokuk Savings Bank and the old and new JC Penney's stores in Keokuk. While living in La Junta, Colo., Joyce worked at the local Methodist Church and Golf Pro Shop. She loved to travel, sing, play golf, paint ceramics, and sew clothes for her children and herself – Joyce was very particular about her clothes. She thoroughly enjoyed camping and boating when her children were younger. Joyce was very social and enjoyed getting together and visiting with her church and golf groups, P.E.O., 'Kings Daughters' and especially her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by three children, Bonnie Rae (Jack) Gilpin of Hamilton, Ill., Karen Ann (Carl) Miller of Antioch, Calif., and Lori Jean (Dave) Schnieder of Champaign, Ill.; two step-children, Patrick William McFadden of Rotonda, Fla., and Michael Mirrill McFadden of Des Moines; her stepsister Bert Lampkin; 17 grandchildren, James (Carrie) Oliver of Hamilton, Donald (Marietta) Oliver of Keokuk, Jeff (Evelyn) Gilpin of Keokuk, Janet Gilpin of Clinton, Carissa Cannon of Keokuk, John Paul Frakes of Antioch, Calif., Adam (Karen) Frakes of San Francisco, Sarah (Gerardo) Jones of Antioch, Calif., Jay Hayden, Curt Griffen of Keokuk, Danial (Anastasia) Schnieder of Champaign, Ill., Kevin (Joe) Schnieder, Pamela (Antony) Pendleton, Sean (Ashley) McFadden of Indianapolis, and Christine McFadden; 32 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Rae and George; sister Ermal (Elliot) Swan; stepsisters Margaret (Richard) McKinzie, and Edith (Charlie) Sturm; stepbrother Kenneth (Jean) Henke; sister-in-law Colleen (Bob) Brosi; six brothers-in-law, Jack McFadden, George (Jean) Geltz, Joe (Ruth) Geltz, Wayne Geltz, Neal Lampkin and Bill (Georgy) Geltz; daughter-in-law Patricia McFadden; two granddaughters Merrillee McFadden and Jeanni Oliver; and her nephew Mike Swan.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.
Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church in Keokuk or the River Hills Activities Department.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.