Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Keokuk, IA
View Map
More Obituaries for Judith Ikerd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Ikerd


1939 - 2020
Judith A. Ikerd Obituary
Judith A. "Judy" Ikerd, 80, of Warsaw, Ill., died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

She was born April 22, 1939, in Oak Park, Ill., the daughter of Alfred and Florence Kuhl Vasey. She graduated from Oak Park High School with the class of 1957.

On May 7, 1960, Judy was united in marriage with Harold Ikerd in Oak Park. He survives.

Prior to her marriage to Harold, Judy had worked at the Mars Candy Company and sent Harold many candy bars while he was in the service. She had also worked at a bank. She also raised AKC dogs and offered a dog grooming service.

Judy was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Keokuk, a member of the Keosippi Kickers, the Aquacizers at the Horner YMCA, and the AKC Kennel Club.

She enjoyed gardening and her favorite thing to grow was tomatoes. She also enjoyed raising chickens, watching and feeding the hummingbirds, collecting Barbie dolls and other dolls and various knick-knacks. Judy had raised and cared for many dogs and especially loved her two Shelties, Dolly and Cuddles, who were her faithful companions. She was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and Portillos Restaurant. Judy's priority and greatest joy was her family. She was a wonderful cook and loved to feed everyone. Judy was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and who greatly enjoyed caring for her family and making their house a wonderful home.

She is also survived by two sons, John (Wendy) Ikerd of Elvaston, Ill., and Mark (Cathy) Ikerd of Camdenton, Mo.; three daughters, Kimberly (Quent Allen) Gerhardt of Warsaw, Amy Schopf of Gurnee, Ill., and Lisa "Charlie" (Steve) Seabold of Quincy, Ill.; 13 grandchildren, Dawn (Jody) Johnson, Christina (David) Rogers, Bradley Ikerd, Jeremy Ikerd, Jake (SaraBeth) Ikerd, Chris Hageman, Jeff Hageman, Nathan (Tiffany) Allen, Joshua Schopf, Henry Schopf, Clara (Clayton) Gabel, Brendan Seabold and Tyler Seabold; 10 great-grandchildren, David, Colton, Harley, Christopher, Rosalie, Bailey, Carrley, Riley, Cayden and Clark on the way; and one brother, Tom (Judy) Vasey of Downers Grove, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Vasey; and one sister-in-law, Phyllis Vasey.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church in Keokuk, with Joel Schlatter and Jake Ikerd officiating. Burial will be in the Elvaston Cemetery in Elvaston.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Thursday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Hearts of Hancock County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
