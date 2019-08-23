Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
502 Ave E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
502 Ave E
West Point, IA 52656
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
502 Ave E
West Point, IA 52656
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Huprich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith K. "Judy" Huprich


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith K. "Judy" Huprich Obituary
Judith K. "Judy" Huprich, 72, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.21, 2019, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1946, in Fort Madison, the daughter of Kenneth and Virginia (Schroeder) Carson. On March 18, 1967, she married Walter Huprich. They later divorced.

Survivors include her two brothers, Richard Carson of St. Paul, and John (Mary) Carson of West Point; three sisters, Charla Warner of Bonaparte,Barbara (Charles) Rockhold of Lineville, Mo., and Margaret Moeller of Fort Madison. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Carson; sister, Pam Carson; and two nephews, Michael Carson and Daniel Warner.

Judy graduated from ACL High School in Lineville. She retired as plant manager from Sheaffer Pen Company after 38 years. She enjoyed gardening, hosting family holidays at her home and watching NASCAR. She was an avid Dale Earnhardt, Jr. fan.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4p.m. Sunday, Aug.25, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with Pastor Larry Shipley officiating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in her memory for West Point Fire and Rescue.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now