|
|
|
WEST POINT – Judith K. "Judy" Huprich, 72, of West Point, died at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with the Rev. Larry Shipley officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019