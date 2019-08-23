Home

Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
502 Ave E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
502 Ave E
West Point, IA 52656
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
502 Ave E
West Point, IA 52656
Judith K "Judy" Huprich

Judith K "Judy" Huprich Obituary
WEST POINT – Judith K. "Judy" Huprich, 72, of West Point, died at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with the Rev. Larry Shipley officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
