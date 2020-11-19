1/1
Judith Kay Patricia "Judy" Krogmeier
1956 - 2020
Judith Kay Patricia "Judy" Krogmeier, 64, of Fort Madison, died Nov. 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 29, 1956, in Fort Madison, a daughter of Anthony Joseph and Marcella Elizabeth (Kruse) Krogmeier.

Judy was a 1974 graduate of Fort Madison High School. She worked at Sheaffer Pen for many years before they closed. Later she work at Scotts Company and retired in the spring 2020.

She was of the Catholic Faith. She loved her dogs and enjoyed reading, crocheting, and doing puzzles. She loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by five siblings, Carol (Paul) Brown of Nauvoo, Ill., Keith (Lollie) Krogmeier of Fort Madison, Marie Wilson (Rick Grisham) of Keokuk, Adam Eugene "Gene" (Pat) Moore of Fort Madison, and and Marci (Dave) Adams of Mt. Pleasant; one aunt, one uncle, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Joseph Moore; one brother, Bill Moore; and one niece, Kristin Smith.

A private family burial will be at Claypoole Cemetery, rural Wever.

A memorial has been established. Contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison, Iowa.

Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Krogmeier family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
