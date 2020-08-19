1/
Judy Ann Fullenkamp
Judy Ann Fullenkamp, 60, of West Point, died at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the West Point Care Center.

Friends may call from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman as celebrant. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and social distance.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

