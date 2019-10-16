|
Judy Dunkin, 70, of Keokuk, formerly of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in hospice at her daughter Shawn's home, surrounded by her family.
Judy was born Nov. 9, 1948, in Downing, Mo., the daughter of Edward V. and Mary E. Crawford Davis.
She was employed at the Iowa Ammunition Plant for several years, and had also worked as a housekeeper before she became disabled.
While living in Keokuk, Judy enjoyed attending God's Way Christian Center.
Judy was a people person and never knew a stranger. She seemed to know everyone in Keokuk. She enjoyed playing bingo and trying her luck with lottery tickets. In her younger years she spent time outdoors enjoying nature and the Mississippi River. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Shawn Wilke and her husband Mike of Burlington, and Kathi Munson of Charles City, Iowa; one son, Michael Dunkin and his wife Katie of West Des Moines; three grandchildren, Melissa Miller, Seth Wilke and Blakely Dunkin; four great-grandchildren, Cardin Miller, Raelle Miller, Ryden Wilke, and Raelyn Wilke; one brother, Gene Davis of Burlington; two sisters, Ruby Mitchell of Keokuk, and Phyllis Tilton of Muscatine; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her friend, Linda O'Brien.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; Mary Ann Rickards; and three brothers, Phillip Davis, Jack Davis and Jimmy Davis.
A Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019