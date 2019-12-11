|
|
Judy M. Foss, 72, of Keokuk, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 22, 1947, in Kirksville, Mo., the daughter of John Leon and Lois Johnson. Judy graduated from Novinger High School in Novinger, Mo.
She was first married to Kyle Kimmel; he died in 1978. On Dec. 15, 1978, she was united in marriage with Robert Eugene Foss. He preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 2012.
Judy had been employed by Bridgeway/Optimae in Keokuk since 2011.
She enjoyed dancing and also enjoyed taking camping trips. Judy liked watching baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Judy adored her grandchildren and loved caring for her grandson, Brayden.
Judy is survived by one son, Jason Foss of Keokuk; four grandchildren, Brayden Foss, Karon, Keith and Kyle McClanahan; two great-grandchildren, Jakson and London Jessop; two sisters, two brothers, two nieces and four nephews.
Besides both of her husbands, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Trudy McClanahan, and two nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Optimae in Keokuk or Chariton Valley Association in Kirksville.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019