Julia Louise Byrne
1918 - 2020
Julia Louise Byrne, 101, long-time Keokuk resident, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

She was born Aug. 19, 1918, in Albia, Iowa, the third child and first girl to David Lee and Sara Belle Allison Bush. At the age of seven, she was adopted by Charles and Bertha Cox.

On Sept. 27, 1937, Louise was united in marriage with Harold "Ray" Byrne in Kahoka, Mo. To this union were born two children, Sharleen and Marciene. Ray preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 1977.

Louise was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was baptized on Oct. 31, 1927.

She had been employed at Graham/Keokuk Area Hospital in the obstetrics department for 30 years.

Louise enjoyed canning, quilting, embroidery and spending time with her family. After her retirement, she made many mittens and stocking caps for babies, which were given to the newborns in the hospital. She enjoyed playing solitaire and probably played over 2 million games. She also enjoyed working on her family genealogy.

She is survived by four grandchildren, John Helenthal (Shannon) of Keokuk, Julia McDaniel (Ritchie) of Kahoka, Robert Helenthal (Peggy) of Keokuk, and Sarah Stuecker (Todd) of Quincy, Ill.; 17 great-grandchildren and 27 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Regina Severson (Dick) of Fifty Lakes, Minn.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parent; two daughters, Sharleen Marie Byrne and Marciene Louise Dietzman; and a great-great-granddaughter, Elaine Marie White.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Garden in Keokuk, with Branch President Brian Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with family meeting with friends at that time.

A memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
