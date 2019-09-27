|
Julia Norreene Schmitt, 91, of Sunnybrook in Fort Madison, passed away at 5 p.m. Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, at Sunnybrook.
Born Aug. 8, 1928 at Bonaparte, she was the daughter of Arthur and Nora (Wallingford) McCracken. On March 16, 1947, at Primrose, she married Carl Schmitt. He preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2001.
Survivors include one daughter:,Vada (Craig Conrad) Lampe of Houghton; four sons, Arthur Schmitt of Richmond, Texas, Roderick (Valerie) Schmitt of Bonaparte, Sidney (Luan) Schmitt of New London and Verne (Debra) Schmitt of New London; 20 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and three step grandchildren. Also surviving is her special son-in-law, Melvin (Sharon) Carr; three nieces, three nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Marcia Carr, daughter-in-law Linda Schmitt, son-in-law Randy Lampe, three sisters and one nephew.
Noreene was a 1945 graduate of Bonaparte High School and a member of the Sharon Presbyterian Church. She was a beloved mother and grandmother.
The family will meet with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday Sept. 30, at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.
Following the funeral service her body will be cremated. Burial will be in the Primrose Cemetery near Primrose.
Memorials may be made to Great River Hospice or Fort Madison Sunnybrook.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019