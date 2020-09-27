1/1
Julie Smeltser
1927 - 2020
Julie Smeltser, 93, of Wayland, Mo., passed away at 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

She was born May 4, 1927, in Keokuk, the daughter of the late Elmer and DeEtta (Martin) Pfeiferling.

She was a graduate of Keokuk High School.

Julie married Donald Bert Smeltser on April 17, 1952, in Warsaw, Ill., and he preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2015.

Mrs. Smelter had worked for JC Penney in Keokuk, and previously for a bank in her earlier years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wayland, enjoyed St. Louis Cardinal baseball, and loved to go shopping. Julie looked forward to attending local festivals and gatherings. She was a terrific cook and made many wonderful meals for family and friends.

Julie is survived by two sons, Mark (Beverly Avara) Smeltser of Keokuk, and Michael Smeltser of Wayland; two daughters, Donna (Doug) Jones of Kahoka, and DeAnne "DeDee" (Don) Dupy of Keokuk; nine grandchildren, Scott (Stephanie) Smeltser, Sam Smeltser, Tanya (Jason) Jones, Seth (Laura) Elder, BreAnn Jones, Keely Smeltser, and Kelsey Dupy, Ashley Marie and Shane Smeltser; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred (Betty) Pfeiferling of Warsaw, Ill.; a sister, Janet (Kenny) Frey of Norwalk, Iowa; and by several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son Matthew Smeltser, and a sister JoEtta Ruffcorn.

Graveside services honoring the life of Julie will be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Frazee Cemetery in Wayland. The Rev. Franz Kinkhorst will officiate.

Wilson and Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka has been entrusted with the family's care.

Memorial contributions in memory of Julie are suggested to the United Methodist Church of Wayland.

You are invited to share your memories of Julie and leave a condolence at www.wilsonandtriplett.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
