June Marie Odell
1936 - 2020
June Marie Odell, 84, of Keokuk, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 22, 1936, in Mount Carroll, Ill., the daughter of Lee and Dorothy (Randecker) Rogers.

She graduated from Mount Carroll High School with the class of 1954. She furthered her education at Illinois State University and received her bachelor's degree in education in 1958.

June had been employed with the Keokuk School District and taught fourth grade at Torrence Elementary School for 30 years, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Keokuk. She was also a member of the Keokuk Area Hospital Auxiliary and spent many hours volunteering at the Hospital.

June enjoyed golfing, walking and playing cards with her friends, especially rummy, poker and bridge. She also enjoyed feeding the squirrels in her backyard and over time they would come up and eat out of her hand. It was said that you couldn't take the teacher out of June. Her grandchildren would come to her house after school and June would continue their education with "Great-ma" School. After retirement, she shared her love of teaching by volunteering at Hawthorne Elementary school. Most of all, June enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by one daughter Dawn (Jeff Arntzen) Bakken of Keokuk; one son, Lee (Julie) Odell of Sherwood, Ore.; nine grandchildren, Amber (Dustin) Vorwaldt of Wever, Eric (Candice) Pollpeter of Keokuk, Amy (Christopher) Garza of Des Moines, Katie (Bill) Overton of Salem, Ore., Megan (Max) Odell of Portland, Ore., Hunter Odell of Sherwood, Ore., Jordan (Kelsey Skender) Diaz of Fredonia, Iowa, Madeline Odell of Sherwood, and Jonah Diaz of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; seven great-grandchildren, Parker, Logan and Cooper Pollpeter of Keokuk, Cyrus and Odell Garza of Des Moines, and James and Elyse Diaz of Fredonia. She is also survived by one sister, Diana (Ralph) Bunday of Brookville, Mo.; and one brother, James Rogers of Cadiz, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. Milo VanVeldhuizen officiating.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the funeral home, with the family meeting with friends at that time.

Memorials may be made to the St. Paul United Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
