Karen J. Cox, 67, of Fort Madison, passed away at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
She was born on July 14, 1952, in Fort Madison, to James and Peggy Burch. On Jan. 30, 1982, she married Charles W. Cox in Pueblo, CO and he passed away on Aug. 13, 2017.
Karen was a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Ft. Madison Harmony Bible Church where she lead a bible study group. She enjoyed knitting, coloring and doing anything with numbers. Karen loved to bowl and worked at a bowling alley when she lived in Colorado.
Survivors include her parents, Jim and Peggy Burch of Fort Madison; one daughter, Tamara Palumbo of Fort Madison; one son, James Timothy of Fort Madison; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Sara) Burch of Pontoosuc, Ill., and Ronald (Gail) Burch of Fort Madison; step children, Charles Cox, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO, Larry Cox of Pueblo, CO, David Cox of Phoenix, AZ, Terrie Jo Pauly of Monument, CO. and Scott Cox of Las Vegas, NV.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family visitation and private burial in Claypoole Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Fort Madison Harmony Bible Church.
A memorial has been established for Harmony Bible Church and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com. King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020