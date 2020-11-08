Karen Joyce Walker, 79, most recently of Warrensburg, Mo., and formerly of Clark County, Mo., died from complications due to Alzheimer's disease Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.



Funeral services honoring Karen's life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka, Mo., with the Rev. Franz Kinkhorst officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of services. For those attending services, the Walker family kindly requests that social distancing is observed and that face coverings are worn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store