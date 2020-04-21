|
Karen Kay Nichols, 73, of Hamilton, Ill., formerly of Kahoka, Mo., died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Montebello HealthCare Center in Hamilton.
She was born Feb. 20, 1947, Keokuk, the daughter of Henry and Jessie Schneider.
She graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1965. She received her AA Degree from Southeastern Community College in Keokuk.
Karen was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Keokuk and Kahoka.
She had been employed with the Department of Human Services for 25 years, retiring in 2002.
Karen was a very caring and giving person and was always there to help and assist whenever there was a need. She served as a volunteer for the Salvation Army in Kahoka. She enjoyed playing her guitar and singing. Karen especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by three sons, Mike Boyd and wife Alice of Keokuk, Brent Boyd of Quincy, Ill., and Keith Boyd and wife Jill of Denver, Colo., and one daughter, Krystal Boyd, of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Zachary Garcia and Steven Boyd, Kasondra and Hannah Boyd, Madison and Kellen Boyd, and Elena Raldiris and Isaac Boyd; four great-grandchildren, Selena, Sophia and Romero Garcia, and Finley Bryson. She is also survived by three brothers, John "Jack" Schneider and wife Diane of Springfield, Mo., George "Red" Schneider and wife Charlotte of Argyle, and Steve Schneider and wife Cindy of Argyle; two sisters, Janet Hoppe and husband Larry of Hamilton, and Dixie VanZile and husband Richard of Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Alice Miller, Gloria Ruffcorn and Lana Lee; and one brother Arthur "AJ" Schneider.
She is in the sun, the wind, the rain, she is in the air you breathe with every breath you take.
She sings songs of hope and cheer, there is no more pain, no more fear.
You will see her in the clouds above, Hear her whisper words of love,
You will be together before long, Until then listen for her song. (Author, Christy Ann Martine)
Due to the current COVID-19 situation and the restriction for public gatherings, a celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date.
Vigen Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
