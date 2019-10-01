Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Karen Sue Hale


1949 - 2019
Karen Sue Hale Obituary
Karen Sue Hale, 70, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Montebello Healthcare Center in Hamilton.

Karen was born Jan. 25, 1949, the daughter of Glen and Alletia (Belknap) Hale in Macomb, Ill.

She graduated from Carthage High School in 1968. Karen was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Carthage.

Karen is survived by three siblings, Harvey Hale of Fort Madison, Glenda Dochterman of Keokuk, and Wanda McKay of Keokuk.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Edna Hale; and brother-in-law, John Dochterman.

A memorial service will be at First Baptist Church in Carthage, Ill., at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
