Karen T. (Van Galen) Krogmeier
1942 - 2020
Karen T. Krogmeier, 77, of Fort Madison, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Donnellson Health Center.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1942 in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Garrett and Gertrude Mulder Van Galen.
She married Francis Youngbeck and he preceded her in death. She married Ernest Krogmeier on June 17, 1995 in Chino Hills, Calif.
She was a homemaker most of her life.
Karen is survived by her husband, Ernie Krogmeier of Fort Madison; one daughter, Michelle Lorence of Phoenix, Ariz.; two sons, Todd Youngbeck and Chad Youngbeck, both of Fort Madison; one step daughter, Pamala Katz of Fort Madison; four grandchildren, Brooke, Devon, Emma and Josh; three great grandchildren; and one brother, Wayne Van Galen of Apache Junction, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband and one brother.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and no services are planned.
Online condolences to Karen's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
