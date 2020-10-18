Our hearts are breaking as we say goodbye to Kathleen Ann "Katy" Coffey, 74, Fort Madison.



She died at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home after a long battle with cancer.



She was born Sept. 25, 1946, a daughter of Kenneth and Mildred (Kirrcherr) Collins. She first married Don Nuell, who proceeded her in death. On Feb. 28, 1997, she married Terry Coffey, who survives.



Katy worked in sales at various stores in several states. Later she worked for 15 years at Community Action of Southeast Iowa with their Early Head Start program, first as a cook and then as a teacher after graduating from Southeastern Community College. After retiring from there, she worked at the Kensington until she was too ill to continue.



