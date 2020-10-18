1/1
Kathleen Ann "Katy" (Collins) Coffey
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our hearts are breaking as we say goodbye to Kathleen Ann "Katy" Coffey, 74, Fort Madison.

She died at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home after a long battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 25, 1946, a daughter of Kenneth and Mildred (Kirrcherr) Collins. She first married Don Nuell, who proceeded her in death. On Feb. 28, 1997, she married Terry Coffey, who survives.

Katy worked in sales at various stores in several states. Later she worked for 15 years at Community Action of Southeast Iowa with their Early Head Start program, first as a cook and then as a teacher after graduating from Southeastern Community College. After retiring from there, she worked at the Kensington until she was too ill to continue.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barr Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved