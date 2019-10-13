Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Scott


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Scott Obituary
Kathryn Scott, 58, of Fort Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1960, in Valpariso, Ind., to Donald and Donna Atwell Scott.
Kathryn was a clerk and a waitress. She had recently moved back to Iowa after living in Easley, SC where she loved it. While there she worked at Hot Spot for several years. Kathryn enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and her cats. She also loved painting her fingernails.
Survivors include three children, Donnie (Jamie) Scott of Fort Madison, Jason (LeAnn) Scott of Newark, Mo., and Amber Scott of Keokuk; seven grandchildren, Bobbi Ann, Katelyn, Nick, Kassidy, Dakota, Austin and Jerry; two brothers, Richard (Kathy) Scott of Fort Madison and Jeff Arthur of Easley, SC; one sister, Laurie Link of Fort Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Burial will be at 1  p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Myers Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at River of Life Fellowship in Dallas City.
Cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now