|
|
Kathryn Scott, 58, of Fort Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1960, in Valpariso, Ind., to Donald and Donna Atwell Scott.
Kathryn was a clerk and a waitress. She had recently moved back to Iowa after living in Easley, SC where she loved it. While there she worked at Hot Spot for several years. Kathryn enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and her cats. She also loved painting her fingernails.
Survivors include three children, Donnie (Jamie) Scott of Fort Madison, Jason (LeAnn) Scott of Newark, Mo., and Amber Scott of Keokuk; seven grandchildren, Bobbi Ann, Katelyn, Nick, Kassidy, Dakota, Austin and Jerry; two brothers, Richard (Kathy) Scott of Fort Madison and Jeff Arthur of Easley, SC; one sister, Laurie Link of Fort Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Myers Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at River of Life Fellowship in Dallas City.
Cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019