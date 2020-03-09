|
Keith I. Neill, 78, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 8:43 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, near his home in Carthage.
Keith was born April 14, 1941, in Keokuk, the son of Cecil and Ida (Trautvetter) Neill.
He was a 1960 graduate of Carthage High School where he participated in FFA. He was also active in 4H and greatly enjoyed showing cattle and attending livestock shows throughout his entire life. Farming was extremely important to Keith, especially tending to and caring for his cows. He lived his entire life on a farm north of Carthage where he farmed with his father and later with his son David. He passed away doing what he loved, driving the red pickup, and checking on things "down the west road." That was the same road where he walked to the Young America School 70 years ago.
He met Connie Ufkes at Ferris Grade School and they were married on May 28, 1967, in Carthage. Connie preceded him in death in 2015.
Keith is survived by two sons, Michael (Melissa) of Rio, Ill., and David (Shelly) of Carthage; two granddaughters, Sarah (Brian) Nelson, of Altona, Ill., and Katherine (James) Sullivan, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and two step-grandsons, Jeremy and Josh Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020