Keith J. Landis


1961 - 2020
Keith J. Landis Obituary
Keith J. Landis, 58, of Fort Madison, passed away at 9:31 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 19, 1961, in Oahu, Hawaii, to Robert and Odetta "Doris" Stayline Landis. On Feb. 5, 1983, he married Gayle Resnik in Reno, Nev.
Keith retired from the U.S. Marine Corp.
He was also a motorcycle mechanic and worked security. He enjoyed going to the gym and lifting weights and driving around town in his Dodge Challenger. His greatest love was his wife Gayle as he was her lifelong caregiver and friend.
Survivors include his wife, Gayle Landis of Fort Madison; his friends Kelly and Tim Sanderson of Hamilton, Ill.; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service with full military rites will he held at a later date in Soldiers' Circle, Oakland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
