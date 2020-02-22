Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelsey Vandenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelsey Ray Vandenberg


1999 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelsey Ray Vandenberg Obituary
Kelsey Ray Vandenberg, 20, of Fort Madison, died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Kelsey was born Oct. 13, 1999, at Kishwaukee Community Hospital in Sycamore, Ill., to Charles and Lee Vandenberg.
Survivors include her parents; one sister, Taylor Jean Vandenberg; one grandparent, Pamela Ann Dodds of West Burlington; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kelsey was a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in psychology. She was an avid fan of, and advocate for, all humans and animals. She loved her three cats and was waiting for her degree before getting her own emotional support dog.
This ray of sunshine battled for half her life fighting the debilitation associated with Type 1 diabetes and pulmonary hypertension. And though she fought… she lived. She made the Dean's list last summer and was looking forward to continuing her education, pursuing her graduate degree in forensic psychology.
She was ferocious about her friendships and formed deep loving bonds with those close to her. Not everyone got close to Kelsey but her passion and commitment to those that did was unwavering.
Services are being held at King-Lynk Funeral Home Monday with a visitation from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a brief service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinglynk.com.
A memorial fund will be established at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelsey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -