Kenna Lea Fraise, 64, of Fort Madison, passed away at 5:33 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Great River Medical Center.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1955, in Brookfield, Mo., and was raised by Kenneth and Faye Lucille Persyn Wright. She married David J. Fraise on March 26, 1977, in Fort Madison.
She was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed crocheting & knitting things for her family. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was very important to her.
Kenna is survived by her husband, David Fraise of Fort Madison; one daughter, Carrie Fraise of Fort Madison; three grandsons, Dacota Fraise, Christian Rains and Kencade Fraise, all of Fort Madison; two sisters, Pauline Tolle of Chillicothe, Mo. and Nickie Turpin of Brookfield, Mo.; three brothers, Dennis Johnson of Milan, Mo., Roger Johnson of Trenton, Mo., and Larry Adams of Brookfield, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A gathering will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Fort Madison Public Library in the Sheaffer Room.
Online condolences to Kenna's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019