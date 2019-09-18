|
Kenneth A. "Kenny" Grant, 73, of Keokuk, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
He was born to Fred and Veronica Ronnenberg Grant on Oct. 8, 1945, in Winona, Minn.
Kenny proudly served in the United States Army.
Kenny lived and worked in Quincy, Ill., for several years before he moved to Keokuk. He had been employed as a mechanic for the City of Keokuk, for 21 years, until his retirement in 2009.
Kenny was an active member of American Legion Post 41, VFW, and Southside Boat Club, all in Keokuk.
Kenny is survived by his siblings, Richard (Pat) Grant, Ruth-Jeanne Aikin, Don (Kate) Grant, Carol Grant, Nancy Zetes, Fred (Liz) Grant, Dorie (Mark) Etrheim, Mike Grant, and Sharon (Bryan) Simonson; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and best friend Mike Rooney "Roon-dawg."
A graveside service with military rites will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Keokuk National Cemetery.
Family and friends will meet at American Legion Post 41, in Keokuk, immediately following the service.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019