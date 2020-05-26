Kenneth Duane "Kenny" Whitaker, 57, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Quincy, Ill.



Kenny was born Nov. 5, 1962, in Fort Madison, the son of Kenneth "Duck" and Janet (Kavanagh) Whitaker.



On May 19, 2011, he was united in marriage with Angie Conkright in Hamilton. She survives.



A lifelong resident of Hamilton, Kenny graduated from Bailey Technical School in St. Louis and was employed as an electrical engineer for many years. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending his free time turkey hunting and fishing. He always looked forward to his semi-annual fishing trips to Canada with his dad, brother and friends. Kenny was also a history buff. Even at a young age, Kenny enjoyed working with his hands. He could often be found tinkering or fixing things in his grandfather's shop. Kenny was also a St. Louis Cardinals fan, and enjoyed coaching local youth football, baseball and softball teams, and golfing with his father.



Kenny is survived by his wife Angie Whitaker of Hamilton; his father Kenneth "Duck" Whitaker of Hamilton; two sons from his marriage to Nancy Kropp, Wesley (Caitlin Robb) Whitaker of Chicago, and Nicholas (Elizabeth) Whitaker of Burlington; his brother Randyl Whitaker of Hamilton; his granddaughter Veda Whitaker of Burlington; four step-daughters, Paityn (Brett) Martin, Chloe Baker, Alex (Tyler Dye) Baker, and Hope Jenkins; and two step-grandchildren, Landen Dye and Magnolia Martin. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Kenny was preceded in death by his mother Janet.



A private family service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be directed to the family for a scholarship fund.



Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

