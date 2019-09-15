|
|
Kenneth Eugene "Kenny" Agnew, 65, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Keokuk.
Kenny was born Feb. 11, 1954, in Keokuk, the son of August and Louise (Cook) Agnew.
He was a member of Hamilton First Christian Church for many years. Kenny worked for Montebello Township for 23 1/2 years, and also worked as a finishing operator at Steel Castings in Keokuk for 17 years. When he wasn't working, Kenny could be found hunting, fishing, cutting and selling wood, or spending time with his family. He was a man of many talents and could do almost anything.
Kenny is survived by four children, Brent (Melissa) Agnew of Dexter, N.Y., Techa (Tyler) Peterson of Hamilton, Michelle Agnew of Keokuk, and Ashley (Trever) Hurt of Revere, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Brooke Lynn West, Alexis Griffin, Corbin Griffin, Tierney Agnew, Kenkay Agnew, Josie Leroy, Bradlee Lovell, Jacob Lovell, Troy Lovell, Nova Hurt and Javelin Hurt; seven siblings, Rosalie (Raymond) Bruns of Hamilton, Ala., Leroy (Sherry) Agnew of Hamilton, Ill., Jack Agnew of Hamilton, Jean (Jim) Richardson of Hamilton, Betty (John) Hymes of Hamilton, Ray Agnew of Seattle, Wash., and Bobby McVeigh of Carthage, Ill.; special friend Mindy Kerr of Keokuk; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Philip; two sisters, Karen Sue Agnew and Patty Parish; and his granddaughter Jasmine.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, with family meeting friends from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Kenny's family.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019