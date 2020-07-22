1/1
Kenneth L. Moore
1941 - 2020
Kenneth L. Moore, 78, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at Red Maple Care Center in Carthage, Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:35 a.m.

Kenneth was born Aug. 1, 1941, the son of Mervin Lee and Berdean (McMillan) Moore, at their home in Colchester, Ill.

He attended Colchester Schools and, in 1962, joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany. He received his honorable discharge in 1965 as a specialist-4.

On May 26, 1962, he was united in marriage to Patricia Winters in Augusta, Ill.

Kenneth worked as a prison guard for over 20 years at the Fort Madison Penitentiary. He retired in 2004 to take care of his wife, after a debilitating stroke. He was a devoted caretaker. She preceded him in death in 2017. Kenneth was a member of the NRA and Hancock County Gun Club and enjoyed woodworking.

Kenneth is survived by two sisters, Kathryn Stewart of Plymouth and Berneta "Tudy" (Wendell) Roberts of Smithfield, Ill.; brother-in-law, Jerry (Margaret) Winters of Colchester and sister-in-law, Linda (Eldon) McKinley; his goddaughter, Debra (Shawn) Fuget and great-goddaughter Kendra Fuget, both of Fort Madison; also numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; and brother-in-law, Larry Winters.

Graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in St. Mary at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Maple Grove Memory Care Center or Blessing Hospice.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
