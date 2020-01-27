Home

Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
319-266-3525
Kenneth Lewis Sr.


1946 - 2020
Kenneth Lewis Sr. Obituary
Kenneth "Ken" Lewis Sr., 73, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at UPH – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Warsaw, Ill., the son of Edward "Dude" and Bertha Vannest Lewis.

He married Laura L. Niedert on Oct. 12, 1963, in Hamilton, Ill.

Ken was employed with Black Hawk Plumbing, Leo Rooff Construction, and partnered with Dale Thompson in several business ventures. He was a supporter of the Midwest Grease Kings C.C.

He is survived by his wife of Waterloo; five sons, Kenneth (Gail) Lewis Jr. of Reinbeck, Iowa, Keith Lewis, Kendall Lewis, Kip (Brandi) Lewis, and Jason Lewis, all of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lena Hurt of Pontiac, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Shane Lewis; great-grandson, Daxten Lewis; three brothers, Charles "Walker", Harry "Pud", and Albert "DI" Lewis; and seven sisters, Nellie May Corbin, Mary Belle Lewis, Margaret White, Anna Mae Horton, Rose Howe, Ruth Crabtree, and Kathrine Rinnels.

Private family services will occur.

Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
