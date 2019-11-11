|
Kenneth Robert Bevering, 81, of Hamilton, Illinois, formerly of Keokuk, passed away at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Kenneth was born Sept. 22, 1938, in Keokuk, the son of Kenneth and Martina Herzog Bevering.
He was united in marriage with Carol Ann Golz on Aug. 26, 1961, in Chicago. She preceded him in death on Nov. 14, 2011.
He had served in the U.S. Army. He lived in St. Louis, for a time and then returned to Keokuk. He received a degree in electrical engineering and had been employed by McDonald Douglas. He had owned and operated the Western Auto Store in Keokuk and had been employed by Tri-State TV and Appliance, and Alliance Pattern. He currently worked part time at Ace Hardware.
Ken was a member of First Lutheran Church in Keokuk and the Lions Club in Hamilton. He was a former member and past president of Keokuk Jaycees. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed being on the river, and had belonged to the Yacht Club.
Ken is survived by a daughter, Lorie (Nick) Mortimer of Arapahoe, Wy.; four grandchildren, Becky (Josh) Justice of Keokuk, Anastasia Johnston and Katlyn Larkin of Riverton, Wy., and Kaleb Mortimer of Arapahoe; three great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Alan Herzog, of Keokuk.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Sherrie and a brother Donald Bevering.
No visitation or service is planned.
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers in Keokuk is handling arrangements.
