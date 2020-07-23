1/1
Kerry Stewart
1956 - 2020
Kerry Stewart, 63, of Guerneville, Calif., passed away at his home on June 23, 2020.
He was born Dec. 1, 1956 in Keokuk.
He attended Keokuk and Fort Madison grade schools, and Fort Madison High School.
He is the son of Leslie Stewart and Marline Dawson Malcom.
He resided in California for over 40 years.
He liked to do landscaping, floral arrangements, and going camping on the Russian River.
He is survived by his mother, Marline Malcom of Fort Madison; one step brother; two step sisters; and one aunt.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lesie Stewart; one brother, Dennis Stewart; stepfather Eldon (Sparky) Malcom; one step brother; grandparents James and Blanche Dawson, Preston Stewart, Helen Beecham; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
No services are planned.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Aug,. 22 at the LULAC Club.

Published in Daily Democrat from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
