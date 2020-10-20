Kevin Lynn Tripp, 62, of Keokuk, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital.
He was born July 19, 1958, in Keokuk, the son of George and Shirley Hammel Bell.
Kevin was united in marriage in 1991 with Alice Ruth Johnson in Keokuk. She survives.
Kevin had been employed as a union laborer for 20 years, until his retirement in 2016. He was a member of the Salvation Army in Keokuk and Laborers International Union of North America Local 538. Kevin was an outdoorsman and spent as much time as he could fishing, hunting and mushroom hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also adored his pets, Allie, Gracie and Mr. Kitty.
Other survivors include four sons, Charles Bittner of Keokuk, Robert Williams (Rebecca) of Keokuk, Zachariah Robert Lynn Tripp of Keokuk, and Kevin Lynn Tripp Jr. of Keokuk; two daughters, Jessica Schmelzer (McCory Slemmons Sr.) of Arkansas, and Alice C. Tripp (Jonathan Keefe) of Keokuk; 22 grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by five sisters, Carolyn Tripp, Penny Corbin, Mary Starr, Lori Chadaline, and Stacie Bell (Nancy); and two brothers, Bobbie Tripp and Chuck Tripp.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Carl Schmelzer; brothers-in-law, David Starr, Dan Starr and Junior Corbin; sisters-in-law, Patricia Tripp, Lucille Bruehl, Rose James and Tressie McPhereson; nephews, Brian Bell and "J.R." Wayne Sanders; and mother- and father-in-law, Darlene Lille and Jesse Johnson.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Tripp family.
