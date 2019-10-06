|
Kevin William Califf, 62, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at UnityPoint-Keokuk.
Kevin was born Aug. 2, 1957, in Quincy, Ill., the son of Bill and Rachel (Schilson) Califf. He was united in marriage with Viki Rhoades; they later divorced.
A long-time resident of Hamilton and member of First Christian Church in Hamilton, Kevin worked for many years as a driver technician. He was also a talented draftsman, and used this ability to design and build many mechanical marvels. The Tri-Rail he designed and built won him several awards. He was a mad scientist, always tinkering with or building something. He was also a pilot, and enjoyed flying his ultra-light motorized glider. Kevin also enjoyed line dancing in Fort Madison and avidly collected Geo Metros.
Kevin is survived by two sons, Christopher Califf and Darin (Jerad) Welter of Davenport; his daughter Andrea West of Fort Madison; his father Bill Califf of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Connor Califf, Zane Califf and Carson West; two siblings, Terry (Suzanne) Califf of Lincoln, Neb., and Jennifer Rooney of Chatham, Ill.; and his sister-in-law Chris Mott of Florida. Other survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kevin is preceded in death by his mother Rachel and his brother Mark.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m., directly before the service.
Memorials in memory of Kevin may be directed to his family.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019