KAHOKA, Mo. – Kim Sawyer, 60, of Kahoka, Mo., died, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born Nov. 26, 1958, in Keokuk, the son of Gerald E. and Judith Ann Roller Sawyer.
Kim graduated from Clark County R-1 High School with the class of 1976. He graduated from the Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.
He had been employed as the Computer IT tech at Illinois State University in Bloomington, Ill., until his retirement.
He enjoyed listening to classic rock music, watching movies, and riding motorcycles. He was an avid hot wheels collector and has been collecting hot wheels all his life. He always had his list with him on a hunt for more. Kim was a wonderful son, uncle and cousin and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Judy Sawyer of Kahoka; four-legged companion, Comet; his nephew, Dylan Mikel Wright of Peoria, Ill.; niece, Jade Ann Wright of Kahoka; aunts and uncles, Virginia Johnson, Darlean Mohr, Lanora Davis, Betty Sawyer, Timothy and Gerry Roller, Thomas and Sally Roller, Nancy and Jack Edlen, Gloria and Larry Kiger, Jacquilyn Boatman, Kelly and Darrell Varnold, Tina Roller; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Noble and Vivian Roller and Stella and Leslie Sawyer; sister, Kari Wright; cousins, Joe Kephart, Shawn Wright and Barbara "Bobbi" Edlen Blackburn; aunts and uncles, David and Jackie Kephart, Tony Roller, Susan and Keith Redding, Glenn Mohr, Jim Boatman, Richard Roller, Kenneth Roller, Rex and Joann Roller, Dean Sawyer, Bobby Sawyer and Delbert Weller, Judy Sawyer Monych, Deloris Shannon, and Vera and John McGirl.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Bible Baptist Church in Kahoka, with the Revs. Glen Yoder and Tim Roller officiating. Burial will be in the Kahoka Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the church, with the family meeting with friends at that time.
Memorials may be made to the Clark County Health Dept. in Kahoka.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019