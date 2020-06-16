King Edward Bradley Jr.
1945 - 2020
King Edward Bradley Jr., 75, of Keokuk, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born Feb. 26, 1945, in Keokuk, the son of King and Betty Stewart Bradley Sr.

King graduated from Keokuk Senior High School with the class of 1963. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a meteorologist.

On Aug. 31, 1973, King was united in marriage with Norma Jean Walker in Quincy, Ill. She survives.

King was first employed with Mississippi Fertilizer in Fort Madison and then worked at Henniges in Keokuk, until his retirement. King loved to cook and everyone looked forward to eating his famous BBQ baby back ribs. He also enjoyed reading and watching basketball and football. King especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is also survived by one son, LaMont Eugene Walker, and one daughter, Adiren Michelle Bradley, both of Keokuk; five grandchildren, Armond Walker, Shantell Walker, Katonna Johnson, Anthony Curfman and King Wear; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Eric Bradley (Vickie) of Keokuk; one sister, Brenda Bradley of Keokuk; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Michael Bradley, Delbert Bradley, Bobby Bradley and James Bradley; and a sister, Willa May Bradley.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Keokuk, with the Rev. J.T. Brown officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the church, with the family meeting with friends at that time. Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees will be limited according to those requirements. Masks are encouraged.

Burial with military rites will be held at a later date at Keokuk National Cemetery

Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
