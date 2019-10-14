Home

Kirk Douglas Vradenburg


1959 - 2019
Kirk Douglas Vradenburg Obituary
Kirk Douglas Vradenburg, 60, of Keokuk, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Mississippi Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Keokuk.

Kirk was born June 26, 1959, in Keokuk, to Fred and Darlene Mae Carl Vradenburg.

He was united in marriage with Jackie Philp on June 4, 1982, in Keokuk. She survives.

Kirk was a lifelong resident of Keokuk. He worked as a tow truck operator for Biddy's Conoco for 15 years. Kirk loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

Kirk is survived by his loving wife of 37 years; two children, Cristal (Robert) Stephenson, and Dale Vradenburg, both of Keokuk; two grandchildren, Megan Lynn and Conner Stephenson; and five brothers and five sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gathering of family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.

Memorials in honor of Kirk may be made to his grandchildren's education.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
