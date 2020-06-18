Lanore Elva Lane, 100, of Glen Carbon, Ill., formerly of Springfield and Benton, Ill., passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Eden Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon.
Lanore was born March 4, 1920, at home in Granada, Minn., the daughter of Guy Allen McGilvra and Hazel Idell (Davison) McGilvra.
She graduated from Granada High School in 1937 and enrolled at Iowa State College in Ames, and graduated from Ames with a degree in home economics in 1941.
Lanore married Max H. Lane (Formerly of Hamilton, Ill.) on July 25, 1942, in Petersburg, Va. He preceded her in death on June 3, 1992.
Lanore started a second career teaching music to children in southern Illinois and will be remembered as a wonderful music instructor and brilliant baritone player. She played her baritone horn in community bands almost into her nineties.
Lanore was a faithful member of the Leclaire Christian Church in Edwardsville, Ill., and dearly loved her Sunday school class.
Lanore is survived by a son David (Kathy) Lane of Albion, Ill.; her daughter Maribeth (Nolan) Payton of Alamo, Texas; five grandchildren and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Max; her brother Loren; and an infant sister (1921).
Lanore's life will be celebrated with a private viewing at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Printy Funeral home in Hamilton, with burial immediately following at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.
Memorials may be directed to Benton Christian Church, Benton, Ill., or Homebuilders Class of Leclaire Christian Church in Edwardsville, Ill.
Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
