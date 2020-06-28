Larry G. Martin
1940 - 2020
Larry G. Martin, 80, of Hamilton, Ill., died Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 12, 1940, in Pekin, Ill., the son of George and Dorthea Smith Martin.

He graduated from Pekin High School and Western Illinois University.

On March 16, 1991, Larry was united in marriage with Sharon K. Lomax Harrison in Hamilton. She survives.

Larry had owned MMC Enterprises (Tool and Die and Pattern shop) in Keokuk for 40 plus years.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge 106 and the Southside Boat Club, both in Keokuk. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited.

Larry enjoyed fishing, traveling, golfing and investing. He also enjoyed restoring old cars, especially his 1956 Corvette. He loved listening to Paul Harvey. One of Larry's proudest moment was when he traveled with the Governor of Iowa on a trade mission to China. Most of all Larry cherished the time he spent with his family and his grandchildren.

He is also survived by two sons, Jeff S. Martin (Beth Ann Storm) of Benson, Minn., and Bob Martin (Jody) of Keokuk; two daughters, Janine Riney (Russell) of Wayland, Mo., and Becky S. Johnson (Wade) of Keokuk; one step-daughter, Karla Harrison (Curt Nichols) of Hamilton; one step-son, Kevin Harrison (Ginger) of Hamilton; 17 grandchildren, Josh Martin (Sherry) of Sioux City, Jeremiah Martin (LeeAnn Wiegand) of Keokuk, J.R. Martin (Anika) of Moline, Ill., Mollie Vandenberg (Elliott) of Granger, Wy., Jordan Martin of Dubuque, Kayde Martin of Keokuk, Russell Ian Riney, Julianna Riney and Carlee Riney, all of Wayland, Mo., Addison Johnson, Ella Johnson and Alexa Johnson all of Keokuk, Christopher Keefe and Tiffany Baxter (Jason) all of Hamilton, Brandon Matlock (Rachel) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Chelsea Hopp (Anthony) and Wesley Harrison all of Hamilton; and 21 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include one brother, Keith Martin (Shirley) of Pekin; and two sisters, Connie Dean and Sue Townsend both of Pekin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Randy Townsend and Larry Dean; and one daughter-in-law, Julie Martin.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, with the Rev. Bob Wagner officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood cemetery in Hamilton.

Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Wednesday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m. An Elks Memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Social distancing requirements will be in place at both the funeral home and church and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the Keokuk Humane Society or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
