Larry J. Blint
1946 - 2020
Larry J. Blint, 73, of West Point, died at 9:36 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

A private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

Social distancing requirements will be in place. Those attending will be required to wear a mask.

Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
