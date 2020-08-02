Larry J. Blint, 73, of West Point, passed away at 9:36 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
Born on Nov. 13, 1946, in Fort Madison, he was the son of Ralph and Henrietta (Pomberg) Blint. On Nov. 24, 1973, he married Christina "Tina" Parrott at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fort Madison
Survivors include his wife, Tina; daughter Sara (Brian) Holvoet of Wever; son Craig Blint of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren Connor, Mason, and Reagan Holvoet; and sister Kathleen Blint of Lincoln, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry was a lifelong farmer in the rural West Point area on his family's' century-owned farm. As a young man, Larry started out farming with his grandfather, Henry Pomberg, and mother, Henrietta Blint. He worked briefly for J.J. Nichtings as a way to purchase new equipment to grow his farming operation and expand his mechanic abilities.
Larry loved working on equipment and there were very few things he couldn't or wouldn't fix. He prided himself in making things others would purchase and having all of the tools he needed to do so. Larry was a forward thinking farmer adopting new farming practices and technologies such as lower population soybean seeding and variable rate fertilizer applications.
Larry was recognized for his achievements by the Lee County and Iowa Corn and Soybean Associations many times for his high yields. He and his family are extremely proud to be one of the first seed bean producers for locally owned Merschman Seeds a tradition that continues to this day with the family's fourth generation.
Larry's greatest achievement and joy were his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of all their accomplishments and hardly missed any events.
Larry will be remembered by all as a hard-working, easy going man who enjoyed visiting/reminiscing with neighbors, family and friends and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Larry's family would like to recognize the great care and compassion Larry received over the past month by the nursing staff at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.
A private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.
Social distancing requirements will be in place. Those attending will be required to wear a mask.
A memorial is established in his memory for West Point Fire & Rescue or Lee County Fair.
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneral homes.com.