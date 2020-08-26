1/
Lasca E. Yerington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lasca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lasca E. Yerington, 90, of Fort Madison, died at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Montrose Health Center in Montrose.

Family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, with the Rev. Dean Graber officiating. Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington.

Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and are required to social distance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Farmington
501 South 4th St
Farmington, IA 52626
(319) 878-3716
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved