Lasca E. Yerington, 90, of Fort Madison, died at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Montrose Health Center in Montrose.



Family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.



A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, with the Rev. Dean Graber officiating. Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington.



Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and are required to social distance.

