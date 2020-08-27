1/1
Lasca E. (McCracken) Yerington
1930 - 2020
Lasca E. Yerington, 90, of Fort Madison, went home to be with the Lord at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.26, 2020, at Montrose Health Center in Montrose.

She was born on May 13, 1930, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Isaac and Opal (Shoemaker) McCracken. She grew up in Bonaparte and Farmington. She married Willard Courtney, who became a minister.

She and her husband attended Tennessee Temple College in Chattanooga, Tenn. Together, they had four children. Lasca started a home based business of making and selling fur animals that looked like the natural animal, as she had to stay at home with her husband. Willard had Parkinson's so bad and someone had to be with him at all times.

She also helped others file claims that worked at the Iowa Army Ordinance Plant. Willard passed away and in 1995 she married Rev. Donald Yerington. They moved to Memphis, Mo. on a small farm where she continued making her animals. She retired in 2000 when she and her husband's health failed.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathleen Walters or Orion, Ill.; two sons, Dr. David Courtney of Nauvoo, Ill., and Dr. Rick (Debbie) Courtney of Fort Madison; four step-children, Greg (Becky) Yerington, Jeff (Jayra) Yerington, Lynette (Gary) Hughes and Barbara (David) Reid; seven grandchildren, Lt. Co. Sarah (Danny) Santoro, Rachel (Jeff) Lamb, Micah Walters, Megan Walters, Katie Courtney, Becca Courtney and Abby Courtney; 10 step-grandchildren; two sisters, Paula Graham of Fort Madison and Lueene McCracken of Florence, Ore. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; one son, William F. "Bill" Courtney; one daughter-in-law, Sandy Courtney; three sisters, Milleta Collins, Rue Johnson and Lona Anders; and four brothers, Dr. David McCracken, Lonzo McCracken, Don McCracken. and Harvey McCracken.

Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug.31, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.

Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and are required to social distance.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington.

A memorial has been established in her memory for First Baptist Church in Fort Madison.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Farmington
AUG
31
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Farmington
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Farmington
501 South 4th St
Farmington, IA 52626
(319) 878-3716
