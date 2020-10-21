1/1
Laura Evelyn (Ireland) Stoneburner
1936 - 2020
Laura Evelyn Stoneburner, 84, of Burlington, and formerly of Fort Madison, passed away at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1936, in Wever, to Charles and Avis Rickels Ireland. She married Ronald D. Stoneburner in 1961 in Fort Madison. He preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 1987.

She was a homemaker and was very passionate about being a Home Health Aid for 20 plus years. She enjoyed bingo, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. Her faith was also very important to her.

Laura is survived by one son, Randy (Ronda) Stoneburner of Fort Madison; four grandchildren, Randall Stoneburner, Nicole Honchell, Justin Stoneburner and Jennifer Stoneburner; and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and one sister.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Cheryl Simpson officiating. Burial will be held at Claypoole Cemetery in rural Fort Madison.

Online condolences may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com. The funeral service may be viewed afterwards at www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:30 AM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
