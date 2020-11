Or Copy this URL to Share

Laura Joan Cooper, 87, of Denmark, died at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home.



Calling hours will be Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2-5 p.m. at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.



A graveside service will be Monday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fort Madison.

